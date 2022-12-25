No respite from cold wave in Delhi, UP & parts of north India till Dec 27; rainfall alert in south: IMD

Delhi and several parts of north, northwestern and central India woke up to a foggy Christmas morning as the cold wave continues to grip these regions. The national capital's minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, the official weather station of Delhi, was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature at two weather stations, meanwhile, dropped to 3 degrees Celsius - the lowest this winter season. At Ridge, the mercury was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius while at Ayanagar, it was at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures have dipped considerably in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, among other regions, over the past week with the arrival of cold wave. This has been backed by dense fog that has reduced visibility levels significantly, even resulting to road accidents. Trains bound for north India have also been consistently getting either cancelled or delayed every day due to the inclement weather.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, visibility level was recorded at 50 metres in Punjab's Bhatinda at 5.30am, at 50 metres in Chandigarh and Rajasthan's Churu, and at 500 metres at Delhi's Safdarjung Airport.

Despite the biting cold and icy conditions, the Met department has predicted no snowfall in Christmas in Himachal Pradesh, upsetting many tourists who have flocked the northern hill state's capital Shimla for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Snowfall, however, has been forecast in the higher reaches of the state in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts owing to a fresh western disturbance expected on December 26.

Cold wave and fog warning

Dense fog is expected to continue in several pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in the early morning hours for the next four days, the IMD latest bulletin said. A similar warning has been issued in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the intervening night of December 25 and December 26 before the fog's intensity deceases thereafter.

Cold to severe cold days will prevail in north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till December 27, the bulletin added.

Rainfall alert

As the northern and central states battle extreme cold temperatures, the IMD has predicted rain with thunderstorms and lightning in many southern states till December 27.

Due to a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in some pockets of coastal Tamil Nadu on December 25 and December 26, in south Kerala on December 26, and in Lakshadweep Islands on December 27.

