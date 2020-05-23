e-paper
Home / India News / No respite from scorching heat wave in Delhi over the weekend, temperature likely to soar to 46°C: IMD

No respite from scorching heat wave in Delhi over the weekend, temperature likely to soar to 46°C: IMD

The Met department, in its city weather forecast bulletin, suggests that the temperature in Delhi is likely to rise as high as 46 degree Celsius on Sunday.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The temperature may take a slight dip later next week with a possibility of rain and thunderstorm around Friday (May 27) in the national capital.(REUTERS)
         

The national capital has been reeling under the effect of a heat wave this past week and no respite is likely in the days to come. According to the India Meteorological Department, mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Friday in parts of Delhi and the same is expected for Saturday as well.

The Met department, in its city weather forecast bulletin, suggests that the temperature in Delhi is likely to rise as high as 46 degree Celsius on Sunday and continue for the following two days along with heat wave conditions.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said heat wave condition is likely to continue over Delhi-NCR over the weekend due to hot and dry northwesterly winds prevailing over northwest India.

The temperature may take a slight dip later next week with a possibility of rain and thunderstorm around Friday (May 27) in the national capital, the weather department predicts.

As per the IMD forecast, heat wave conditions are also likely in isolated areas over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalseema on Sunday.

In large areas, a heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive. Severe heat wave condition is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius-mark for two consecutive days.

In small areas, like Delhi, a heat wave is declared when the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.

