India News / No shortage of masks, sanitisers: Centre amid Covid-19 outbreak

No shortage of masks, sanitisers: Centre amid Covid-19 outbreak

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Centre on Saturday emphasised that the country was prepared to meet the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and there is no shortage of key items such as protective masks, sanitisers and tablets that can boost immunity.

Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya briefed media persons regarding the decisions taken by the Cabinet such as adequate availability of the items that are needed to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Over 1.5 crore masks are being produced daily, santisers and tablets that can boost immunity are all available in ample quantity,” said Mandaviya.

“We are ready to meet all the requirements,” he added.

“The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority [NPPA] carried out an assessment last week regarding the requirement of masks. Over 1.5 crore are being manufactured daily by 112 units. There is no shortage of masks and sanitisers. Over 2 crore tablets that can boost immunity are also available. We have the capacity to fight the outbreak,” the minister said.

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had met on Thursday and taken several major decisions including the inclusion of Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Health and Wellness Centre (AYUSH HWC), a part of Ayushman Bharat in National AYUSH Mission (NAM). The proposal entails an expenditure of Rs 3399.35 crore (Rs.2209.58 crore as the Central share and Rs. 1189.77 crore as the state’s share) for operationalisation of AYUSH HWCs for five years --- from financial years 2019-20 to 2023-24.

Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said that Rs 3,400 crore would be the cost to build 12,500 new health and wellness centres.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, has given its approval for engaging Maharashtra State Co­operative Cotton Growers Marketing Federation Ltd. (MSCCGMFL) to undertake Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations Maharashtra as sub-agent of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Media persons were allowed to ask questions after watching the briefing online regarding the precautions taken by the government to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

