No shoulder to shoulder march-past by NSG commandos this year on Republic Day
By the time you decide to leave your bed on lazy winter mornings, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos rehearsing for the Republic Day parade finish their practice and start gearing up for the next session of training.
NSG commandos sweat for at least 5 hours to give a flawless marching past on Republic day at Rajpath, which is a hub nowadays for forces taking part in the Republic Day parade as their practice venue.
This year NSG, the elite force of India for counter-terror operations, has decided to make changes for the Republic Day parade as per the Covid-19 health protocols.
NSG commandos will be marching with a distance of more than 1.5 metres from each other. Earlier, they used to march down Rajpath from shoulder to shoulder. The distance will be visible from a distance as NSG commandos will be following the Covid-19 protocols.
Almost 40 per cent of the actual strength of the commandos will participate in the Republic Day parade as compared to the previous year.
A bunch of commandos along with senior Indian Army and Paramilitary officers reach Rajpath at 5 am in the morning every day and practice till 10 am.
"We reach here at 5 am and start our practice. It is a daily routine for us there is not much difference. After reaching Rajpath we practice again and again till our marching is flawless. Officers minutely observed every commando to make the march past flawless," a senior NSG official told ANI.
"This year on Republic Day, we will be having more vehicles than the previous year. People will see a different energy contingent along with modified specially designed vehicles which are to be used for anti-terror operations," the official added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India
- Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
- The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India launches weekly flight on new sector
- The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir
- Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC
- The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The return of traffic congestion
- The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox