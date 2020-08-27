e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine

‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had said on Tuesday that three vaccine candidates are the frontrunners in the country.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again lashed out at the central government for not having a vaccine to fight the coronavirus disease which has affected over three million people in India.

“A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it. GOI’s unpreparedness is alarming,” Gandhi tweeted.

 

He also attached his previous tweet on the topic.

This comes a day after he hit out at the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest warning on economic contraction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi had said on Twitter that “distractions through media will not help the poor”.

“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months,” the Wayanad MP tweeted on Wednesday morning along with a news report.

The Congress leader also provided few suggestions to the government which includes “Government needs to: Spend more, not lend more. Give money to the poor, not tax cuts to industrialists. Restart economy by consumption.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had said on Tuesday that three vaccine candidates are the frontrunners in the country.

“Three Covid-19 vaccines are ahead in the race in India. Serum Institute’s vaccine is in phase 2(B) & phase 3 trials and Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila’s vaccines have completed phase 1 trial,” Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR had said.

The second phase trial of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University, which would be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, began in Pune on Wednesday with the vaccine candidate administered to two volunteers at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, Medical Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical Hospital and Research Centre, said that five volunteers were tested for RT-PCR and antibodies and reports of three showed they have anti-bodies and vaccine was administered to two volunteers.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
Indian-origin girl Neha Shukla invents social distancing alarm; wins rave reviews
Indian-origin girl Neha Shukla invents social distancing alarm; wins rave reviews
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In