No such incident occurred: Railways refutes Rahul Gandhi's claim of student's death on train in Bihar

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday refuted claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of an aspirant's death inside a train in Patna. Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a rally in Kota against paper leaks, exam mismanagement. (HT_PRINT) The Railways said it took note of the video shared by the Congress leader on X and started a probe of the incident, which reportedly occurred at the Pataliputra station in the Bihar capital. “Clarification: Reports in some media and statement of LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi claiming the death of a student on board a train at Patliputra Station are false,” the ministry said in a post on X. The ministry said the person seen in the viral video appeared to be suffering from a medical condition or fatigue. Also Read: 'Chor ko pakadne ke bajaye...': Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal question Telegram ban, slam govt

“We have checked all the records. No incident as claimed has occurred at Patliputra station,” it added. Sharing the now deleted video, the congress leader had taken a jibe at the government saying it has failed to provide its students a safe journey during exams. “This video shook me to my core. These are the helpless youth of that India—whose government squanders billions upon billions on its billionaire cronies, yet can't even provide its own students with a safe journey,” he wrote in a post on X. Gandhi’s comments were a response to another post on X that was essentially drawing a comparison between “two India’s.” Also Read: 'Dishonest, immature': DMK hits out at Congress, Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc rift widens “1. The Vande Bharat one 2. The one dying from suffocation due to inability to breathe.”