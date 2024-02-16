 No tampering of digital evidence in Senthil case: ED to Madras high court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / No tampering of digital evidence in Senthil case: ED to Madras high court

No tampering of digital evidence in Senthil case: ED to Madras high court

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Feb 16, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The ED also argued that Balaji had intentionally stalled the commencement of trial and urged the court to order speedy trial instead of accepting his bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Madras high court that there was no tampering with the digital evidence to frame the former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case and his allegations against the federal agency were false.

There was no tampering with evidence in Senthil’s case, ED tells Madras high court. (PTI)
There was no tampering with evidence in Senthil’s case, ED tells Madras high court. (PTI)

Justice Anand Venkatesh had taken up Balaji’s bail plea on February 14 when the former minister submitted that the brand of a pen drive and hard disk seized and the ones produced in court are different and that the pen drive was initially reported to have contained 284 files but later it was modified to 472 files.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“It is palpably a false argument,” a senior counsel representing ED told HT on condition of anonymity. The federal agency further said that it was the crime branch of the Tamil Nadu police who had collected the documents and digital evidence in the predicate offence and submitted the same to forensic analysis and to the court. “We have culled out from what was submitted and investigated,” the senior counsel said. “So we explained to the court that there has neither been tampering and nor can that allegation be made against the ED. Even the state police have not tampered with the evidence. Our case is also that it is not 1.3 crore but 66 crore proceeds that has been concealed in various places.”

The ED also argued that Balaji had intentionally stalled the commencement of trial and urged the court to order speedy trial instead of accepting his bail plea. The court has adjourned the hearing to Monday.

Balaji handed in his resignation on February 12, eight months after the ED had arrested him in a money laundering case. Previously, his bail was rejected by a trial court in the city. It is currently being heard by Justice Anand Venkatesh of the high court. On January 20, the justice observed that it does not augur well that he continues to be a minister despite being incarcerated for 240 days.

An ED team arrested Balaji on June 14 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a 2014 case when he was the transport minister under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.

Following his arrest, he was hospitalised for chest pains and subsequently underwent heart surgery at a private hospital. He was discharged on July 17 and has since been jailed at Puzhal Central Prison. Later, Stalin reallocated his portfolios — electricity, excise and prohibition — citing his ill health and not his arrest.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live , Bharat Bandh alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On