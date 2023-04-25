‘No vacancy for PM’s post': BJP leader takes swipe at Nitish Kumar over his bid to unite Opposition parties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said there is no vacancy in the prime ministerial berth in 2024 Lok Sabah elections. His remarks came amid the Bihar CM's ‘campaign’ to forge Opposition unity against BJP in the upcoming general election. After holding talks with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar said he has no desire to become the Prime Minister and want to work for the country's interest instead. Nitish Kumar met with Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee(ANI)

Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar's attempt to galvanise the Opposition in a grand alliance, Hussain said, "Nitish Kumar took our support and became CM. His party is in the third position (in the state) and he is dreaming of becoming the country's PM."

The former Union minister told news agency ANI that Nitish Kumar is aware that there is no vacancy for the post of Prime Minister in the country, ‘which is why he is saying that he is not a candidate and is only uniting the Opposition.’

The Bihar CM earlier met with his West Bengal counterpart and SP chief pitching for a united Opposition. "We have an all-party meeting in Bihar to decide how to take this forward. But for starters, we need to send out a message that we are together. I have said earlier that I have no objection (to a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP). I want the BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies," Banerjee said after the meeting. Similarly, the former Uttar Pradesh CM also extended his support for Nitish Kumar's proposition.

However, the BJP leader said the meetings will bear no fruit as his party-led national democratic alliance (NDA) will return to power for a third straight term.

(With inputs from agencies)