‘No weapon allowed’: CISF denies lapse during Dec 19 Parliament scuffle

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked to guard the Parliament House Complex, said on Monday there was no lapse on its part during the scuffle between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs last Thursday.



"There was no lapse (on part of the force). No weapon was allowed...," PTI quoted CISF Deputy Inspector General (operations) Shrikant Kishore as saying at a press conference. New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi who got injured after clashes between India Bloc and NDA MPs, at Parliament complex, in New Delhi on December 19.

"The force will choose to keep quiet when the honourable members (MPs) make allegations...," he said when asked about the counter-allegations made by the parliamentarians on who pushed whom.

He added the CISF was not conducting any inquiry into the incident that took place at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament House Complex.

What happened on December 19?

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs staged protests in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation from Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks about Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.



During a face-off with NDA MPs, two BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained head injuries. The saffron party accused Gandhi of pushing the two lawmakers.



Sarangi, the 70-year-old MP from Balasore Odisha, claimed that Rahul shoved Mukesh Rajput, causing both MPs to fall. Sarangi sustained injuries to his forehead and knee during the incident. They were later admitted to ICU in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. They have been now discharged from hospital.



The Congress strongly rejected the claim, alleging that BJP MPs pushed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and "physically manhandled" Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.



Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, hours after the BJP filed a complaint, accusing him of physical assault and incitement".



“We were going to the House, their MPs were standing at the gate to stop us. The Home Minister should resign and apologise. The government wants to divert attention. The main issue is that Modiji's friend Adani has a case against him in the US, he does not want a discussion on this,” Gandhi said at a press conference.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)