Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: Cops freeze 11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE founder

PTI |
Feb 10, 2025 08:30 PM IST

FIR has been lodged in this regard at the Knowledge Park police station under sections 318 (4) and 316 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Noida Police froze 11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE Coaching Institute's founder Dinesh Goyal, they said on Monday.

Noida police (PTI Image)
Noida police (PTI Image)

Police added that as per the PAN card of the founder, there are 172 current accounts and 12 savings accounts of the institute in various states of the country, out of them 12 bank account details have been revealed and further investigation is on.

According to police, an FIR has been lodged in this regard at the Knowledge Park police station under sections 318 (4) and 316 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar On Monday said, "The Knowledge Park police and the cyber crime team have found out that the PAN card of Dinesh Goyal, the founder of FIITJEE, is linked with 172 current accounts and 12 saving accounts."

He further added, "Police have frozen 11.11 crore from the 12 bank accounts of FIITJEE and further investigation is on."

Parents had demanded strict action against the directors after the centres began closing in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and other cities of the county.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On