Noida man attempts to jump from 14th floor at Supertech Capetown Society, rescued by residents | Video

A 21-year-old man attempted to jump from the 14th floor of a tower at Supertech Capetown Society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, but swift action by a couple of residents saved his life. The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video is now going viral on social media. The man was pulled back in by residents (Screengrab from video)

A man, who has been suffering through mental distress, was allegedly attempting suicide by trying to jump off the 14th floor when residents from the floor underneath spotted him and immediately rushed up the stairs to pull him to safety.

The incident took place in the Supertech Capetown Society in Noida Sector 74.

The video of the incident shows the man hanging off the balcony of the 14th floor by his hands. Two people on the floor underneath him spotted him and rushed up the stairs.

The video then shows the two men come from behind and pull him to safety, avoiding a tragedy. Police reached the spot shortly after the incident was reported.

The police said the person in the viral video is suffering from mental illness, reported Live Hindustan. The police further said that the man previously lived in Noida sector 41, and had recently moved in with his family.

The man was mentally distressed and had arrived at Supertech Capetown on the day of the incident without informing his parents, and attempted suicide. The incident was reported to the police at around 10:30 am.

Upon arrival, the police were informed of the man's mental state and that he is currently receiving treatment for his condition. His family, confirming his health condition, took him back home.

Authorities asserted that the situation is in control and no further action was taken in the case.