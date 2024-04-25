Nomination process for elections concludes in Andhra and T’gana

The nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh concluded on Thursday, as hundreds of candidates rushed to the returning officers to file their nominations at the eleventh hour. The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on Friday and the last day of withdrawal of nominations is April 29 (PTI)

According to the Election Commission officials, in total 731 nominations were filed for 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh and 547 nominations for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

For 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, as many as 4,210 candidates filed their nominations.

While Andhra Pradesh is going to witness simultaneous elections to 175 state assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats, there would be elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on May 13. The results will be announced on June 4.

Prominent among those who filed their nominations in Andhra Pradesh are: YSR Congress party president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Pulivendula in Kadapa district, former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Kiran Kumar Reddy from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency in the same district, former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Paritala Sunitha from Rapthadu assembly constituency in Anantapur district and former joint director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) VV Laxminarayana from Visakhapatnam (north) assembly constituency.

In Telangana, Congress candidate R Raghurami Reddy from Khammam parliamentary constituency and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from Bhongir parliamentary constituency, former BJP state president Bandi Sanjay from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao from Medak constituency and BJP candidate from Nagarkurnool LS constituency P Bharat Prasad filed their nominations.