Nora Fatehi appears before Delhi Police for questioning in Sukesh extortion case

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before Delhi Police Economic Offices Wing (EOW) for questioning in connection with an extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This is the second time she has been called for questioning by the Delhi Police in the extortion case.

Pinky Irani, who introduced Nora Fatehi and actor Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, will be quizzed alongside the Moroccan Canadian actor, reported PTI quoting police, a day after Irani was questioned along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case.

Both Irani and Fatehi have joined the probe at the Economic Offences Wing's office at Mandir Marg.

“They will be quizzed separately at first and then confront each other and questioned together,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

"There are some contradictions in the statements made by Irani. So, it is important, we confront both Irani and Nora together. Also, Irani is suspected to have played the key role (in introducing Fatehi to Chandrashekhar) so, it is important that we ask the unanswered questions and seek clarity," the officer said.

#WATCH | Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi arrives at the EOW office in Delhi, in connection with the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/9zSenoEDLP — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

The agency had questioned Fatehi for around six earlier this month and recorded her statement. While Fatehi cooperated with the investigation, the police said, there were few unanswered questions.

“Nora Fatehi says she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts that she had received used. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe,” Ravindra Yadav, special CP, Crime/EoW, said.

Sukesh is accused of cheating several people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh. He was allegedly running an extortion racket worth ₹200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh. Nora Fatehi had recorded her statements on September 13 and October 14, 2021, with the ED, where she had acknowledged receiving gifts from Sukesh and his actor wife Leena.

(With inputs from agencies)

