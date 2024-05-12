North India braces for rainfall, fresh heat wave looms in northwest: IMD updates

A wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to keep scorching heat at bay in East and Central India till May 14 and in South Peninsular India till May 16, the India Meteorological Department said. A Western Disturbance evolving as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan, along with other cyclonic circulations over West Uttar Pradesh and south Rajasthan, is expected to bring rainfall to northern India, according to the IMD. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain in Delhi during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. (PTI)

Read: Dust storm in Delhi: Two dead, 23 injured; rainfall likely over the weekend

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Areas including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to witness widespread rainfall activity today accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. This is likely to reduce thereafter, with isolated activity expected on May 13 and 14.

Regions such as Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa are expected to experience varying degrees of rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds today. Rajasthan is likely to witness a similar weather pattern for the next four days.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Karnataka are forecasted to receive scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in some coastal areas.

Read: Thunderstorms, relentless overnight rain flood Bengaluru once again, city sees lowest max temp since March: Report

In northeastern states, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds (30-40 kmph) are expected from May 12 to 15, increasing to widespread rainfall from May 16th to 18th.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of heat wave is expected over Northwest India from May 16, resulting in soaring temperatures in affected areas.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Northwest India within the next 24 hours. However, subsequent days are expected to see a rise of about 3-5°C. Likewise, many parts of East India can expect a rise of 2-4°C after two days of relative stability. Maharashtra and Karnataka, on the other hand, are likely to experience a slight relief with temperatures falling by 2-4°C over the next 3-4 days.