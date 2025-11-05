Northeast leaders announce new political party to ‘protect’ rights of indigenous people

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, and leaders from Assam , Tripura and Nagaland announced the formation of a new and yet-to-be-named political party Monday to protect the “rights of indigenous people”. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, and former BJP spokesperson from Nagaland Mmhonlumo Kikon at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@SangmaConrad X)

The formation of the outfit was announced by National People’s Party leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Manikya, former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon and Daniel Langthasa from the People’s Party, Assam.

Sangma’s NPP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party as is the TIPRA Motha.

Addressing media in Delhi, Sangma said a committee has been set up to draw up the contours of the party including its constitution and the symbol. “The joint committee will furnish details of the new outfit and the modalities will be announced in the next 45 days. We are not here to fight with anyone, we are trying to create a platform for what the Northeast today needs…The interest of our people is driving us.” he said.

Sangma added that the new party will be an amalgamation of their respective parties. “Our parties are going to merge and become one political entity at the right time.”

Responding to a question on whether the new party will be an ally of mainstream parties such as the BJP or the Congress, Sangma said it would be a voice for the people of the Northeast and will contest the elections on its own.

The committee will reach out to “likeminded people, leaders and other political parties” to join their cause, the leaders said.

Sangma said among the issues that the new party will raise are the protection of land rights of indigenous people. “That is our primary concern.”

According to people familiar with the matter, these leaders will soon reach out to the parties in other north eastern states for better representation.

Explaining the need for a new party, Manikya said a regional entity that speaks in one voice about the concerns of the northeastern states would force the central government to take note.

“We want to speak for our people with conviction and truth. We may have different points of view but we are not in a civil war. Efforts have been made earlier to create a platform. We are not here to pick up fights with anyone but fight for our rights,” he said.

Pointing out that the new party will speak against any Constitutional violations, he said, “We speak for all regardless of religion and ethnicity if we feel constitutional rights are being violated. Whether it is atrocities in Bangladesh against minorities or in India, we will stand up for the voiceless people. We are not against anyone, but in favour of our people.”

He added that issues concerning the region need “articulation and cohesiveness”, which is the underlying reason for the formation of the new party.

“Our ideology is `people first’ and we believe our core strength lies in speaking as one…” Manikya said.

Both leaders also underlined concerns about illegal immigration and the protection of land rights and cultural practices of the indigenous people.

In a joint statement, the leaders said they agreed to form “a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people.”

“For too long, we, the younger generation leaders of North East, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms and political spaces. We have realised that our strength lies in unity, and that it is time to give out people one collective voice. Taking inspiration from the vision and legacy of great leaders who fought selflessly for the identity and development of our land, we have resolved to carry forward their ideals by coming together under a shared vision for the future of the North East,” the statement read.

Assam goes to polls in 2026 and Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland in 2028.