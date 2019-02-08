Not a gimmick: Mumbai man on why he wants to sue parents for his birth

By now you’ve probably heard all about the Mumbai man who wants to sue his parents for giving birth to him without asking for his consent. Raphael Samuel, who identifies himself as an anti-natalist, has shot to Internet stardom and started a debate with his belief that people shouldn’t have babies. Anti-natalists believe it is morally wrong for people to procreate. We spoke to the 27-year-old and asked him about his beliefs, what his parents think about his decision to sue them, the beard and sunglasses he wears and if this whole thing is a gimmick.

“See, you can call it a gimmick, I’ll tell you why,” Samuel told Hindustan Times. “I really wanted people to talk about anti-natalism… about the simple idea of not having kids. People think about buying a car but they don’t think about having a kid,” he added.

Samuel said while his approach may seem gimmicky, he will continue with the case – even though both his parents are lawyers - to prove a point. He added that though his mother is helping him with some counter points, he is yet to find a lawyer to fight the case from his side.

Samuel goes on to talk about his expectations from the case, the reason for his belief and how people on the Internet have reacted to what he’s saying. He also explains why he wears the fake beard and sunglasses. Take a look:

“I want everyone in India and the world to realize one thing that they are born without their consent. I want them to understand that they do not owe their parents anything,” he had said in a video that went viral. Samuel’s videos and posts have collected mixed reactions from people on social media.

Do you agree with Samuel’s thoughts?

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:17 IST