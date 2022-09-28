Home / India News / Not Ahmedabad, Anand Mahindra believes this city’s Navratri is unbeatable

Not Ahmedabad, Anand Mahindra believes this city's Navratri is unbeatable

Published on Sep 28, 2022

Netizens quickly responded to Mahindra's tweet with pictures and videos of other places where Navratri celebrations are happening with much pomp and enthusiasm.

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Businessman Anand Mahindra thinks no one can beat Mumbai in Navratri celebrations, not even Garba-land Gujarat. On Tuesday, sharing footage of Navratri celebrations from Mumbai’s Marine drive, he tweeted that there is ‘no place like Mumbai during Navratri', jokingly adding that he might hear ‘howls of protest’ from Gujarat for his claims.

“Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. ( I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!” Mahindra Group’s chairman’s tweet read with a smiley face at the end.

The forty second video which has nearly 3 lakh views, shows people dressed casually - seemed to have taken some time off from their daily schedule - taking to streets of Mumbai to participate in Garba on a Gujarati song as others watch the show.

Users were elated and quick to respond with pictures and videos of other places where Navratri- today being the third day of puja - celebrations are happening with much pomp and enthusiasm.

Also Read | Indian Railways comes up with special menu for Navratri

“Baroda. Garba from a bird's eye view. Nothing can get better and bigger than this,” one user tweeted a spectacular view of Garba taking place in Baroda, the second largest city in Gujarat.

“Kolkata literally EXISTS!!!” said another user.

One user also invited the business tycoon to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja. The city organises world famous puja pandals every year attracting attention of tourists and devotees from everywhere.

    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

anand mahindra navratri

