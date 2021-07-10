Not in favour of military action, committed to Syria-led political process: India at UN

After voting in favour of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution, India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process, to help bring long term security in the conflict-ridden region.

"We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti.

The Indian diplomat also expressed concern over the presence of external actors in Syria. "We are deeply concerned with the involvement of external actors in Syria which is making the situation worse,” Tirumurti said.

Syria has been witnessing violence and terror for almost a decade. Once the fulcrum of Arab culture and a leading voice of the region, the country is now a cesspool of disaster. More than 13 million people across the war-torn nation need humanitarian assistance in one form or another.

Calling for enhanced efforts at providing humanitarian assistance to all Syrians, and not just in northwest Syria, without discrimination, Tirumurti said, "Syrian women, children and the elderly have been severely impacted in disproportionate ways. Today’s adoption, therefore, will reassure 3.4 million people in the northwest of Syria.”

He stressed that both the UN Secretary General and Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have spoken about the worsening humanitarian operations in Syria.

Resolution 2254, which called for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria, was invoked by Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

The Indian ambassador stressed, “There is an urgent need for an active engagement between the international donor community, humanitarian agencies, and financial institutions with Syria, consistent with the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria to address the humanitarian situation and reconstruction needs,”.