e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Not ‘India’, but ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’: Supreme Court to hear plea on amending Constitution

Not ‘India’, but ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’: Supreme Court to hear plea on amending Constitution

The plea, filed by a Delhi-based man, has claimed that such an amendment will “ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past”.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 17:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Referring to the 1948 Constituent assembly debate on Article 1 of the then draft constitution, the plea said even at that time there was a “strong wave” in favour of naming the country as ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’.
Referring to the 1948 Constituent assembly debate on Article 1 of the then draft constitution, the plea said even at that time there was a “strong wave” in favour of naming the country as ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’. (HT file photo)
         

The Supreme Court will hear on June 2 a plea which has sought a direction to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’, claiming it will “instill a sense of pride in our own nationality.” The plea has sought a direction to the government to take appropriate steps to bring amendment in Article 1 of the Constitution, which deals with name and territory of the Union, to the effect that “the same refers to the country as Bharat/Hindustan, to the exclusion of India”.

The petition was listed for hearing on Friday before the apex court but it got deleted from the list as Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde was not available. As per a notice uploaded on the top court website, this matter would be listed for hearing on June 2 before a bench headed by the CJI. The plea, filed by a Delhi-based man, has claimed that such an amendment will “ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past”.

“The removal of the English name though appears symbolic, will instill a sense of pride in our own nationality, especially for the future generations to come. Infact, the word India being replaced with Bharat would justify the hard fought freedom by our ancestors,” the plea claimed. Referring to the 1948 Constituent assembly debate on Article 1 of the then draft constitution, the plea said even at that time there was a “strong wave” in favour of naming the country as ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’.

“However, now the time is ripe to recognize the country by its original and authentic name i.e. Bharat especially when our cities have been renamed to identify with the Indian ethos,” it said.

tags
top news
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
LIVE: Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
LIVE: Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Not ‘India’, say ‘Bharat’: Top Court to hear plea on amending Constitution
Not ‘India’, say ‘Bharat’: Top Court to hear plea on amending Constitution
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In