Not joined Twitter as I’m slow to respond to tweets, says Raghuram Rajan

The former RBI governor was in Kochi to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organised by the Kerala government.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2018 19:57 IST
Economist Raghuram Rajan said on Friday he did not join microblogging site Twitter as he was not quick to respond to tweets in a few words in 30 seconds.

“I don’t have time. My sense is that in many of these things, once you start engaging, you have to be consistent.. I certainly can’t because I don’t have the ability to think quickly and respond in you know 20-30 seconds in 140 characters,” he said in a lighter note Kochi.

Rajan said this when asked about his absence in the social media during an interaction with reporters.

The former RBI governor was in Kochi to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organised by the Kerala government.

