Not just Haryana, Election Commission changed polling dates for these states in past

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that the Haryana Assembly election, initially set for October 1, will now take place on October 5, with the counting scheduled for October 8. Haryana Assembly polls are now scheduled to take place on October 5 (HT Photo)

The change was made to respect both the voting rights of citizens and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which, as stated by the poll body, observes a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival in honour of their Guru Jambheshwar.

Why did EC postpone Haryana polls?

The Election Commission received a request from the National President of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner (Rajasthan), to reschedule the polling date for the Haryana Assembly Election on October 1, 2024.

The request is due to a long-standing tradition observed by many families from Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana, who visit their native village Mukam in Rajasthan during the Amavas of the month “Asoj” to attend an annual festival in Bikaner district, honoring their Guru Jambheshwar.

This year, the festival is on October 2, and thousands of Bishnoi families from Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Hisar will travel to Rajasthan on the poll day, affecting their ability to vote. The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also requested the Election Commission to postpone the assembly election polling date.

Sources highlighted that the revised polling date would also address concerns about a six-day holiday, as people would only need to take a leave on September 30.

Here are the instances when ECI postponed polls

The Election Commission has a history of adjusting election dates to respect community sentiments.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections, polling was postponed by a week to allow devotees to travel to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

During the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, polling dates were changed to respect the Christian community's Sunday prayers.

In the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Commission rescheduled the polling date that initially coincided with Devuthani Ekadashi, a significant day for mass weddings.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the poll date was changed due to Barawafat.