Not just our products, India’s voice has also become global: PM Modi

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the world now pays more attention to India and that its voice is being heard globally.

“The world is now paying more attention to India, and we have strong presence at most global bodies,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a book launch event virtually.

He also hailed the media for serving people in an “unprecedented way” by spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and said that like Indian products, the media too needs to go global. “Not only Indian products but India’s voice also has become global, Indian media too needs to be global,” he said.

“Though the media is also criticised at times, more so in this age of social media, everybody needs to learn from criticism,” he said, adding this is what makes India’s democracy strong.

ALSO WATCH | ‘NEP focuses on critical thinking’: PM Modi, President Kovind address Governors’ conference

He also pointed out how India’s freedom struggle movement was associated with literature. “In our country, writing has developed continuously with Indianness and nationality. During the freedom struggle, almost every big name was associated with writing from somewhere. We have had great saints, scientists and writers known for their literary contribution,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that writers are like the guiding forces of any society. Books and authors play a major role in guiding the masses as schooling gets over but the learning process lasts for ages, he said.

He also cautioned the country’s youth saying, “Today, in this era of text and tweet, it is more important that our new generation does not get away from serious knowledge.”

(With agency inputs)