‘Not necessary, but…’: Trump reacts to Russia sanctions bill that threatens 100% tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to the Russia sanctions bill that has cleared the US Senate and could put India and four other countries at risk of facing tariffs up to 100%, suggesting a modification to give him broad powers to impose tariffs on Iran.

The sanctions bill advanced on Tuesday and is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. (REUTERS/File Photo)

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The sanctions bill, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, advanced on Tuesday and is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Notably, India is the second-largest importer of Russian crude oil after China.

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Trump reacts to bill threatening 100% tariffs on India

The US president, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said lawmakers should revise the Russia sanctions bill to give him broad authority to impose tariffs on Iran.

His proposal could slow the legislation as it heads to the House of Representatives.

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{{^usCountry}} "It shouldn't be necessary, to be honest. But if it's necessary I'd like them to add Iran as tariffs, not just as sanctions, I think that's important, that's what Lindsey wanted," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It shouldn't be necessary, to be honest. But if it's necessary I'd like them to add Iran as tariffs, not just as sanctions, I think that's important, that's what Lindsey wanted," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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What is this bill? Which countries will be affected?

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The bill, which cleared a key procedural vote in the Senate by 86-12, proposes sanctions against Russian officials and authorises the US president to impose steep tariffs on India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas.

If enacted, the legislation would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, including India. The bill would also leave it to the president's discretion to remove those tariffs.

While many Democrats support tougher sanctions on Russia, some have raised concerns over giving Trump the authority to impose tariffs, warning that it could increase import costs. Those concerns could affect the bill's chances as it moves through the Senate and later the House of Representatives, which is scheduled to reconvene in September.

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Some Democrats have indicated they will oppose the measure. Before it can become law, it must clear additional procedural stages in the Senate. It would then move to the House of Representatives for consideration.

How could this bill affect India?

The US first penalised India over its purchases of Russian energy in August 2025, when Trump announced an additional 25% tariff, accusing New Delhi of "fueling Putin's war".

That increased the total tariff on Indian goods to 50%, matching the level imposed on China and Brazil. The move also strained ties between Washington and New Delhi, with trade negotiations coming to a standstill.

However, after the US-Iran war broke out in February, global energy markets came under pressure as the Strait of Hormuz was blocked, sparking an energy crisis that affected countries worldwide, including India.

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In response, the US granted a waiver on Russian oil, allowing India to restart its purchases.

Following the waiver, India's imports of Russian crude oil surged by 34% in June 2026 to a record high. Data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air showed the imports were worth €4.5 billion and accounted for about 36% of Russia's crude oil export revenue.

If the bill is approved and comes into force, it could create fresh challenges for ties between India and the US.

The two countries are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to reduce the overall tariff on Indian exports to 18%.

At present, Indian goods entering the US face a 15% tariff after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariff increases. However, this is only a temporary rate and is scheduled to expire on July 24.

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With inputs from agencies