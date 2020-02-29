‘Not one of your strong points’: Congress’ Kapil Sibal hits out at BJP over rajdharma

The back and forth between the BJP and Congress over the opposition party’s invocation of rajdharma continued on Saturday, a day after Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked it to look within.

Ravi Shankar Prasad’s had lashed out at the grand old party on Friday for trying to teach it rajdharma or duty after Congress president Sonia Gandhi met President Ramnath Kovind along with a delegation.

They had submitted a memorandum demanding Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation for “abdication of duty” during the communal violence in north-east Delhi, which has claimed more than 40 lives so far.

Kapil Sibal tweeted on Sunday to take on the Union minister’s comments at a press conference.

“Law Minister to Congress : “Please don’t preach us Rajdharma” How can we Mr. Minister ? When you did not listen to Vajpayeeji in Gujarat why would you listen to us !

Listening , learning and obeying Rajdharma not one of your Government’s strong points ! (sic)” he tweeted.

The senior Congress leader was referring to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s comments over the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in charge of the western state.

Vajpayee’s key aide Brajesh Mishra had said in a television interview that the senior BJP leader was not in favour of Modi continuing as Gujarat CM in the wake of the 2002 riots.

“In Goa, there was a vociferous demand that Modi should continue as CM. He (Vajpayee) was not in favour. So (Vajpayee said) he should follow ‘rajdharma’. It was a kind of advice given to him. But there was no question of Atalji overruling the party,” Mishra had said.

The BJP and Congress had also traded barbs in 2015 over a former external intelligence agency head’s revelation that Vajpayee was upset about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat had said in an interview to a news channel that Vajpayee had reminded “chief minister Modi to follow rajdharma”.

He had also spoken about his last meeting with Vajpayee in which he said the BJP stalwart had said “humse se galti hui hai (we have made a mistake)” about the riots.

Dulat, who headed the spy agency till 2000 before he was appointed as a special adviser in Vajpayee’s office on Kashmir issue, said the grief because of the riots was “clearly visible” on the former PM’s face.