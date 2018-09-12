The UIDAI said Tuesday no operator can make or update Aadhaar unless an individual gives biometrics details, debunking reports that Aadhaar software was being purportedly hacked.

In an official statement, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) stressed that its system cannot be bypassed while refuting all suggestions of its software and ID database being purportedly compromised.

Such claims “lack substance and are baseless”, it said.

Referring to a news report of Aadhaar enrolment software being allegedly hacked, the UIDAI statement claimed that “certain vested interests are deliberately trying to create confusion in the minds of people which is completely unwarranted”.

The UIDAI said that it matches all the biometric -- 10 fingerprints and both iris -- of a resident enrolling for Aadhaar with the biometrics of all Aadhaar holders before issuing an Aadhaar, and so the claims of introducing information into Aadhaar database were “completely unfounded”.

The Aadhaar-issuing body further said it has taken all necessary safeguards to ensure complete security of residents’ data ranging from full encryption at the time of capture to tamper resistance, and from physical and network security to stringent audit mechanism and monitoring.

“UIDAI further clarified that no operator can make or update Aadhaar unless resident himself give his biometric,” the nodal body said and listed out the stringent enrolment and updation procedures followed by it.

“Therefore it is not possible to introduce ghost entries into Aadhaar database,” UIDAI statement said.

Any operator found violating the stipulated processes or indulging in fraudulent or corrupt practices, is blocked and blacklisted by the UIDAI, which also imposes financial penalty up to Rs 1 lakh per instance. As on date over 50,000 operators have been blacklisted, it said.

UIDAI has also advised the public to approach authorised Aadhaar enrolment centres in bank branches, post offices and Government offices to ensure that the enrolment/updation is done only on authorised machines. PTI MBI MR

