‘Not the time to celebrate’: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP plan to mark 100 days in office

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:17 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the BJP-led government over its plans to mark 100 days in office in its new term and said the time was not to celebrate but to create trust in the economy.

She said in tweets that reports from various sectors were of job losses and plants getting closed and asked if the government had the courage to “accept the truth”.

“The time is to not to celebrate but to create trust in the economy. Does the government have the courage to accept the truth.”

“The BJP is going to celebrate 100 days in office. For people in auto sector, transport sector, mining sector, the celebration will appear that of their ruin. There are reports from every sector of job losses and plants getting closed,” she added.

Gandhi also attached a media report about problems in auto sector in a tweet.

The government will on Sunday launch `Jan Connect’, which will talk of the `100 days of bold and decisive actions by the government’.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 14:17 IST