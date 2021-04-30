'Not time to do politics': Supreme Court to Delhi on Covid-19 situation

The Supreme Court on Friday told Delhi that it was not time to do politics and it must act in a spirit of cooperation with the Centre amid the Covid-19 crisis. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat is hearing a suo motu case in connection with the ongoing pandemic situation of the country. In a hearing going on since 12 noon on Friday, the bench took note of the overall pandemic situation, including oxygen shortage, building pressure on the healthcare system, social media clampdown 'attempt' and difference in vaccine prices etc.

"We want you to convey a message to the highest authority that there should be a sense of cooperation with the centre at this humanitarian crisis," Justice Chadrachud told Rahul Mehra, the counsel for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Why don't you buy 100% of Covid-19 vaccines: Top court's 10 questions to Centre

"We don't want political bickering at the time of crisis. Politics is for the time of elections. There has to a sense of cooperation. A spirit of dialogue. Saving lives is the priority," Justice Chandrachud said.

The rap was not only for Delhi, which is reeling under an acute crisis of oxygen, as the Apex Court also told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre has a 'peculiar role' to push through after Mehta said Delhi has not been able to lift oxygen because of a lack of tankers.

"According to you, Delhi hasn't been able to lift but we can't tell people that your parents or children or spouse can't be helped now. You tell us the solution," the top court said asking to allot an additional 200 metric tonne of oxygen to the Capital,

"Delhi represents people from the entire country. The Centre has a peculiar role. Forget that somebody wasn't able to lift the oxygen but you have to push through because you have to protect lives. You have a special responsibility," the Supreme Court said.