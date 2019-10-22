Not with any party, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2019

AMRITSAR

Former Punjab minister Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday said she does not belong to any political party now and is a social worker now.

Kaur was in Amritsar East constituency, from where her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu is a Congress MLA, for inaugurating a tubewell.

Asked if the Congress will win the bypolls from the four assembly segments in Punjab, she said, “This time I was not interested. I have nothing to do with anything happening beyond our constituency. Now, I don’t have any political position nor do I belong to any political party. I am working as a social worker and will fight for the people of the state as a social activist only.”

Asked if she is not in the Congress any longer, she said, “I am not in any party.”

Navjot Kaur had sought Congress ticket from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat ahead of the May elections. However, the party decided not to field her from the seat even as she had already started holding public meetings in anticipation of party nomination. Earlier, she was ‘interested’ in fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar from where her husband was elected as BJP MP thrice.

Kaur had alleged that chief minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Asha Kumari had opposed her candidature from Amritsar. However, Amarinder had later said that she was offered a ticket from Bathinda and Amritsar, but she turned it down.

Sidhu was divested of the local bodies portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle in July. The CM had said that Sidhu’s failure to initiate any development work impacted the party prospects in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, Sidhu had questioned the probe into the 2015 sacrilege incidents, asking why no action was taken against the Badals, who headed the previous SAD-BJP government in the state.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019