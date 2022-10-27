Vishal Dadlani, Gul Panag's messages amid AAP's ‘Lakshmi-Ganesha’ appeal

Music composer Vishal Dadlani who is known to be a backer of the Aam Aadmi Party put out a suggestive tweet without naming Kejriwal or the party in which he said he has nothing to do with anyone "who brings any part of any religion to any aspect of government". "The Constitution of India states that we are a Secular Socialist Republic. Hence, religion must have NO PLACE in governance," the AAP supporter tweeted on a day Kejriwal made an appeal to PM Modi to include the photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on Indian currencies. Actor Gul Panag, who was once an AAP candidate, also commented on the issue.

The Constitution of India states that we are a Secular Socialist Republic.



Hence, religion must have NO PLACE in governance.



To be completely clear, I have nothing to do with anyone who brings any part of any religion to any aspect of government.



Jai Hind. 🙏🏽 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 26, 2022

"To be completely clear, I have nothing to do with anyone who brings any part of any religion to any aspect of government. Jai Hind," the composer wrote, without any mention of the context.

This is not the first time that the composer criticised the party. In 2020, the music composer criticised the party for sanctioning the prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

Whether it’s a means to an end or an end in itself - bringing religion into everything, is a game everyone will play now. And not just politicians!

Those who disagree can keep invoking the Constitution, in vain. #currencynotes — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 27, 2022

“Whether it’s a means to an end or an end in itself - bringing religion into everything, is a game everyone will play now. And not just politicians! Those who disagree can keep invoking the Constitution, in vain,” Gul Panag tweeted.

A major 'Hindutva' row started after Kejriwal made the appeal with the BJP claiming that the party is now trying to divert the attention of the public from the "anti-Hindu" mindset of the leaders. After Kejriwal made the appeal, AAP leaders too came out in support of Kejriwal's demand. "You can continue to hate Arvind Kejriwal if you want to, but don't hate Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha at least. Don't hate their blessings. Don't hate this country's prosperity at least," AAP MLA Atishi said.

Kejriwal said even Indonesia has an image of Lord Ganesha on its currency note. He said the fresh currency notes can have the pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesha on one side and the image of Mahatma Gandhi on the other -- as is.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON