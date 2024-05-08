Notice to Assam over police battalion camp in Geleky reserve

The Union environment ministry has written to Assam government seeking a factual report on the alleged illegal diversion in 2022 of 28 hectares of the Geleky reserve forest on the Assam-Nagaland border for a police battalion camp. Notice to Assam over police camp in reserve

In its letter sent last month, the environment ministry referred to a report published by HT titled: “ A second commando battalion in Assam established without FC nod.”

The letter is addressed to additional chief secretary (forests), Assam, a colleague of MK Yadava, the former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests who approved the diversion, and who was reappointed as special secretary (forests) by Assam government following his retirement in February.

“This is appropos with the above stated news report in Hindustan Times dated April 25 it is reported that Sh MK Yadava, who was also the head of forest force, approved the diversion of another 28 ha at the Assam-Nagaland border in Geleky Reserve Forest in 2022 for a police battalion camp,” said the letter, a copy of which has been seen by HT.

“In view of the aforesaid, it is required to furnish a detailed factual report vis a vis the captioned media report to this Ministry for further necessary action,” added the letter, signed by Suneet Bhardwaj, assistant inspector general of forests.

The ministry of environment forests and climate change (MoEFCC) copied its regional office in Shillong and sub-office in Guwahati with directions coordinate with the state government and provide requisite information with comments at the earliest.

A senior ministry official confirmed on Tuesday that the letter was sent to Assam forest department last month.

MK Yadavaresponded to HT’s queryon the MoEFCC letter with the message: “To protect our forests is what kind of violation? Ask MoEFCC.” When asked whether the department will be applying for a proper forest clearance for the diversions, he responded: “That is immaterial actually.”

He directed HT to his post on X: “Of 324K Ha #TreeCoverLoss in Assam in 23 yrs, only 98205 Ha in General Areas, of which 50009 Ha in our border RFs. Our border RFs in #BarakValley have suffered most in last 4 yrs. We need more Battalions on border to protect our Forests “

HT reported on April 25 that Yadava, who made the news for approving the construction of a commando battalion unit on the Assam-Mizoram border through the diversion of around 44 ha of forests in 2023, a decision criticised by the Union environment ministry, also approved at least one more project of this nature, referencing documents seen by it.

The documents showed that on November 15, 2022, Yadava wrote to the officer in charge, Eastern Assam Circle stating that the construction of a police battalion covering around 28 ha can be approved “in the interest of conservation and protection of forest land” at Geleky.

On April 10, HT reported that the same official allowed construction by a commando battalion unit in a protected forest in Hailakandi in Assam, ostensibly to stop encroachments by Mizo people from neighbouring Mizoram, creating a furore among local conservationists, compelling the Union environment ministry to take notice and direct the state government, in March this year, to immediately halt construction.

Following several complaints by environmentalists and a report by the regional office of MoEFCC , the Union environment ministry held that the construction was in contravention of statutory provisions and rules under law.

“The report of the Regional Office has been examined in the Ministry and prima facie it has been observed that the use of forest land for non forestry activities has been allowed without prior approval of the Central Government which is in contravention of the statutory provisions and rules under Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980,” the ministry said in a letter dated March 18. “Taking into account the aforesaid, the State Government is urged to stop all construction activities in the aforementioned area/ land in question, with immediate effect, till further orders or decision in the matter.”

“It is pertinent to mention here that continuation of construction activities as above will amount to violation of Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 and attract penal provisions,” said the letter, a copy of which has been seen by HT.