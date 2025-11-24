Why has Delhi govt declared public holiday on November 25? All you need to know

To commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Delhi government has declared November 25 a holiday as Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta invoked Guru Sahib's “timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continues to guide and inspire people.” While most government offices, departments and schools are expected to remain closed for the public holiday on November 25, public transport will ply as per schedule. (ANI)

Earlier, the Delhi CM had invited people from Delhi and across the country to take part in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held at the Red Fort from 23 to 25 November.

She said it was the capital's "good fortune" to host the 350th martyrdom day commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort as she urged families to participate in the three-day congregation.

“It is Delhi's good fortune that we are able to celebrate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur here in Delhi in the form of a congregation... Yesterday and the day before, we organised a grand three-day congregation at the Red Fort for the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. I would like every family to come here... The Delhi government has also declared a public holiday on the 25th so that everyone can celebrate this festival together,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

What’s closed, what’s open?

In view of the public holiday on November 25, to enable citizens to take part in celebrations, most government offices and departments are expected to remain shut, along with all government-run schools and many private schools.

However, Emergency services and government hospitals will remain functional. Similarly, Delhi Metro, buses and taxis will function normally as per schedule.

Delhi CM performs Seva at Langar

On the opening day, CM Rekha Gupta performed 'Seva' at the langar organised as part of the congregation, which drew thousands of devotees.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude for being able to serve. "Today, my heart is filled with contentment through the service of langar... Today, participating in and serving at the martyrdom congregation of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji atop the Red Fort is a matter of great pride for me," she wrote.

She thanked devotees for their presence and encouraged wider participation in the remaining days of the congregation.