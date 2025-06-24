Novo Nordisk launches weight loss drug ‘Wegovy’ in India

Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, launched its much-awaited weight loss drug ‘Wegovy’ in India on Tuesday. India has the third highest number of people living with overweight and obesity. (Representational image)

One-weekly injectable semaglutide, Wegovy is the first and only weight management medication in India indicated for both long-term chronic weight management and reduction in risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in people living with the condition, said the company in a statement.

It is being made available in five dosing strengths with an easy-to-use pen device which does away the use of syringes; therefore, can be self-administered at home.

India has the third highest number of people living with overweight and obesity. Alarmingly, obesity is associated with over 200 diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, certain types of cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

According to the clinical trials, the drug is shown to have 20% or more weight reduction in at least 1 in 3 individuals when used along with lifestyle interventions comprising reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. Also, a 20% reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular disease related death, when used on top of standard of care in people with established cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity. Phase-III trial was conducted in about 3500 participants in India.

“Obesity is not just a personal health concern—it is a chronic disease and a national epidemic that India cannot afford to ignore. Recognising this, we are proud to announce that we are bringing Wegovy to Indians as a transformative and evidence-based therapeutic solution with the convenience of a world-class, state-of-the-art pen device. Additionally, we have an India-specific price with the benefit of same price for the first three dosing strengths,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director, Novo Nordisk India, during the launch.

According to the company statement, wegovy will be available in a once-weekly innovative pen device in five dose strengths – 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dosing of 2.4 mg.

The price for 0.25, 0.5, and 1 mg doses is ₹17345 a month, and for 1.7 and 2.4mg it is ₹24280 and ₹26050 a month respectively.

“While deciding the pricing, our aim was to ensure that the real benefit gets accrued without burning a hole in the pocket. It’s being launched pan-India, and it is prescription only drug,” said Shrotriya.

The drug acts on key areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation and food intake thereby reducing hunger, improving satiety and reducing cravings for food, eventually inducing weight-loss, said the company statement. It also improves insulin resistance and has a beneficial effect on reduction of cardiometabolic events and risk factors.

“Semaglutide is the active ingredient in… Wegovy… It is indicated for weight management and reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with established cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.”

According to the doctors, the drug needs to be taken under medical supervision only.

“Anyone prescribed the drug has to be on a weight management programme. Indications for use include a body mass index of 30 even without comorbidities, and 27 with comorbidities. Dosage will depend on patient to patient— for weightloss, the need would be for a higher dose, and lower dose would be needed for those put on weight maintenance,” said Dr Ambrish Mithal, chairman and head of endocrinology and diabetes, Max Healthcare.