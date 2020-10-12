e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Now, Ayodhya stone carvings at Ram Janmbhoomi site workshop

Now, Ayodhya stone carvings at Ram Janmbhoomi site workshop

This decision to shift carved stones for the Ram temple has been taken for convenience of artisans and engineers engaged in the construction work

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo of artists carving stones at a workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.
File photo of artists carving stones at a workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (PTI)
         

Carved stones for the Ram temple at Ayodhya are now being shifted from Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala to the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Due to this, the Ram mandir construction committee has decided that further carving of stones will take place at the makeshift workshop at Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Ram mandir construction committee this decision was taken following advice from engineers of Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out construction work of the Ram temple.

“In future all carving of stones will take place at the makeshift workshop at Ram Janmabhoomi itself and not at the Karyashala (Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala),” said Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

This decision has been taken for convenience of artisans and engineers engaged in the construction work, Rai added.

This Karyashala was set-up during the Ram mandir movement in 1990s for carving of stones for construction of the temple.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, construction activity related to Ram mandir has begun. Stones from Bansi Paharpur area in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, to be used in the temple construction, will also start arriving in Ayodhya, said committee members requesting anonymity.

The Rajasthan government has decided to legalise mining in Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, to ensure uninterrupted supply of world-famous pink stones to Ayodhya for construction of Ram mandir. At present work is going on to test the strength of the pillars on which the Ram mandir would come up, members of Ram mandir construction committee said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on September 11 last had started the piling work for testing foundation pillars for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Around 1,200 pillars will be laid about 100 feet below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation. In technical terms, this process is called piling.

To begin with, around 12 pillars, a metre-long in diameter, were laid 100-feet below the ground. These pillars are being subjected to various tests for around a month to check their strength and durability.

After all testing work is over, the remaining pillars will be laid from the last week of October.

tags
top news
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
LIVE: India crosses 7.1 million case mark; 66,732 new infections, 816 deaths
LIVE: India crosses 7.1 million case mark; 66,732 new infections, 816 deaths
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In