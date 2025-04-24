Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Now Tamil Nadu also bans mayonnaise made with raw eggs

ByDivya Chandrababu
Apr 24, 2025 04:19 PM IST

Tamil Nadu’s food safety commissioner said food business operators use raw egg to make mayonnaise, which could pose a high risk of food poisoning

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has banned production, storage and sale of mayonnaise made with raw eggs for the next one year in the state. The prohibition came into effect on April 8.

Bowl with mayonnaise and ingredients for cooking on gray background (Shutterstock)
Bowl with mayonnaise and ingredients for cooking on gray background (Shutterstock)

“It has come to notice that a number of food business operators use raw egg for preparation of mayonnaise, improper preparation and storage facilities, contamination by microorganisms, which creates a public health risk, an order issued by Food Safety and Drug Administration commissioner R Lalvena said.

Mayonnaise (or Mayo) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice.

Kerala and Telangana have previously imposed similar restrictions, essentially aimed at restaurants and eating joints after cases of food poisoning.

Kerala imposed the ban in January 2023 following the death of a nurse in Kottayam medical college hospital after reportedly consuming al faham, an Arabic chicken dish served with mayonnaise. In Pathanamthitta, several students in a school were also hospitalised after consuming shawarma which is also usually served with mayonnaise.

In October last year, Telangana also prohibited mayonnaise made from raw eggs for one year after a 31-year-old woman died and 15 others fell ill from consuming momos in Hyderabad.

Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which was invoked by the government to impose the restriction in Tamil Nadu, empowers the food safety commissioner to prohibit any food item for a maximum duration of one year.

The order issued by Tamil Nadu said mayonnaise made from raw eggs was a “high risk food as it carries food poisoning risk.” It warned of poisoning from especially “Salmonella bacteria, Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Now Tamil Nadu also bans mayonnaise made with raw eggs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On