Now, Uttar Pradesh government renames Mughalsarai tehsil

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave approval to a proposal on renaming Mughalsarai tehsil in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh after Bharatiya Janata Party ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “There is no tehsil named as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar tehsil. A recommendation to change the name of Mughalsarai tehsil as Deen Dayal Nagar was considered during a high-level meeting held at the state revenue board here on September 14, 2017,” a government spokesperson said.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a several changes in names of places in the recent past since the Adityanath-led government assumed charge in 2017.

In August 2018, the Mughalsarai railway station was renamed after Upadhyay. The state government had, in October last year, also renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad division and district as Ayodhya.

Both the Centre and the state government have drawn much flak from the Opposition for the renaming spree.

Nod to 10% quota

During the cabinet meeting, a proposal to implement 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in general category in all government jobs and government educational institutions with effect from January 14, 2019, was also approved.

“We will implement the union government’s notification, following the Constitutional amendment, in letter and spirit. We will provide 10 per cent reservation without any impact on quota for other categories,” said Uttar Pradesh government spokesman and minister for energy Shrikant Sharma without divulging any further details.

