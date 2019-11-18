e-paper
Monday, Nov 18, 2019

NRC office headless for a week with new chief on leave

The development comes at a crucial time when over 1.9 million people who were excluded from the NRC list announced on August 31 are still waiting to get the rejection letters which would form the basis of their appeals to foreigners’ tribunals.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:12 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The office of the state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been headless for a week now since Prateek Hajela left for Madhya Pradesh after his last day at work in Guwahati on November 11.

Hitesh Dev Sarma who was appointed as Hajela’s successor on November 10, has gone on leave amid a controversy over his social media posts, top officials of the Assam state government said on Monday.

Responding to media queries on his proceeding on leave, Sarma said “it’s personal. For my son’s marriage.”

Sarma who was expected to take charge on November 11, did not say how long he would be on leave.

The development comes at a crucial time when over 1.9 million people who were excluded from the NRC list announced on August 31 are still waiting to get the rejection letters which would form the basis of their appeals to foreigners’ tribunals.

KK Dwivedi, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Personnel confirmed Sarma has not joined as the SCNRC and is currently on leave.

