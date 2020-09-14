NSA against 3 for alleged murder of 9-year-old in Agra: Cops

india

The tough National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against three persons arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a nine-year-old boy in their neighbourhood in Dhorra village in Etmadpur tehsil of Agra. A police officer too was suspended in the case.

The boy had been missing since Tuesday, after which a case of kidnapping was registered at the Etmadpur police station. The victim’s family raised suspicion against three persons - Ayub, Wahid and Arman - living in the neighbourhood.

“The National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on the three accused - Wahid, Ayub and Arman. The charges would be framed against the three. The SHO Salim Khan has been suspended,” informed Babloo Kumar, SSP Agra.

However, the boy’s body was found on Thursday. Villagers were angry against “police’s laxity” in the case and tension prevailed in the area as the accused and victim belonged to different communities. Sensing trouble, the police presence was increased in the area.

“SHO Salim Khan was called to the police lines and one of the accused Wahid was arrested after an encounter on Saturday. The other two accused involved in the kidnapping and killing of the boy were also arrested on Sunday morning and identified as Arman and Ayub,” informed Babloo Kumar.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the case, following which the Agra police acted tough.