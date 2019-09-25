NSA Ajit Doval back in Srinagar to review security situation

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:38 IST

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who flew to Jammu and Kashmir soon after the Centre scrapped Article 370, is back in Srinagar.

Doval, who travelled across the valley in August to reach out to people, will be reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which was divided into two union territories.

He is expected to hold meetings with security forces and state government officials to assess the ground situation as the former state continues to be under security lockdown.

It was not immediately known how long the NSA would stay in the valley this time around.

The NSA had camped for 11 days in the valley after the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the special status of the state under Article 370 and split it into two UTs on August 5.

During his previous stay, he had taken rounds of the militancy-hit Shopian town in south Kashmir and Downtown Srinagar.

He had also addressed personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army separately, telling them about their successes in disturbed areas and underlining their importance in ensuring the safety of the country and citizens.

The NSA has been closely monitoring the situation and ensuring smooth coordination between all arms of security forces in the hinterland as well as along the line of control.

In September, Doval had rejected suggestions of widespread opposition to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said the majority in the militancy hit region saw the removal of the special status as an opportunity for fast-paced development and jobs, according to agency reports.

He said the restrictions would go quickly if Pakistan behaved and stopped using terrorists to intimidate and infiltrate.

