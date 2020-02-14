e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / National Security Act slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest

National Security Act slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest

Dr Khan had spent time in jail after the death of 60 children in a Gorakhpur hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr Kafeel Khan after his arrest in Mumbai last month.
Dr Kafeel Khan after his arrest in Mumbai last month.(HT Photo/Sourced)
         

Paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, who was arrested for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has been charged under the stringent National Security Act or NSA, news agency PTI reported.

Dr Khan was arrested last month from the Mumbai airport for his speech at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in December last year on CAA. A case had been registered against him for promoting enmity between different religions for that speech.

“We got to know on Friday morning that NSA has been slapped on Kafeel and now he will not be coming out of jail soon. This is simply unacceptable. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government,” said his brother Adeel Khan.

Dr Khan was granted bail on Monday after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000, but he has not been released from Mathura jail where he is presently lodged.

Khan’s family had approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Aligarh over the delay in his release despite getting bail.

After his arrest in Mumbai, Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura.

Dr Khan hit the headlines after the death of 60 children in a Gorakhpur hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and spent more than seven months in jail before being released in April 2018.

tags
top news
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
‘Literally shocked’: SC summons 3 telecom bosses for contempt
‘Literally shocked’: SC summons 3 telecom bosses for contempt
On Pulwama attack anniv, Rahul Gandhi tweets 3 questions to govt
On Pulwama attack anniv, Rahul Gandhi tweets 3 questions to govt
Railways renames Uttarakhand stations in Sanskrit, stirs controversy
Railways renames Uttarakhand stations in Sanskrit, stirs controversy
‘Collect your surprise gift’: Shaheen Bagh protesters’ V-Day invite to PM
‘Collect your surprise gift’: Shaheen Bagh protesters’ V-Day invite to PM
Ahead of Tests, Shubman Gill identifies big wicket-taking ball for NZ
Ahead of Tests, Shubman Gill identifies big wicket-taking ball for NZ
WagonR becomes the third product from Maruti to get BS 6-compliant S-CNG
WagonR becomes the third product from Maruti to get BS 6-compliant S-CNG
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news