NSA Ajit Doval visits exhibition on minorities in Bangladesh, organiser sees a message

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday visited an exhibition and attended a panel discussion on the theme of “The never ending persecution of minorities in Bangladesh”. (Sourced)

The events were organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) to focus on the “systemic discrimination and violence faced by religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh”, according to a statement from VIF. Doval’s presence underscored “India’s deep concern over the plight of minorities in Bangladesh”, it said.

The Indian government has repeatedly expressed concern in recent months over the Bangladesh caretaker administration’s handling of attacks on the neighbouring country’s Hindus and other minorities. Relations between the two countries have been at an all-time low since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government last August and the subsequent formation of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The events brought together experts, diplomats and journalists to discuss the human rights crisis in Bangladesh, the statement said.

The panel discussion featured former deputy NSA and VIF vice chairman Satish Chandra, and Veena Sikri, former envoy to Bangladesh and was chaired by VIF director Arvind Gupta. The discussion looked at the historical and ongoing persecution of minorities in a “highly Islamised Bangladesh”, the statement said.

The exhibition, curated by the Foundation Against Continuing Terrorism (FACT) showcased visual documentation of human rights violations, forced displacements and attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and Ahmadiyya Muslims, in Bangladesh.