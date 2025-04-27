NTA opens portal to flag paper leak claims

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday launched an online platform to report suspicious claims related to the NEET (UG) 2025 medical entrance examination. This initiative follows the controversy surrounding the 2024 NEET-UG exam, which was marred by allegations of a question paper leak and incidents of cheating across several states. Kolkata, India - June 24, 2024: All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), affiliated with Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI(C) supporters staged a protest rally against recent scam in NEET and UGC-NET exam at Moulali in Kolkata, India, on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

In its official release, NTA urged candidates not to fall for fraudulent claims. “Candidates are advised not to be misled by unscrupulous elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates with false claims,” the agency said.

“Candidates can report any suspicious activities falling in three categories -- unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to NEET question paper; individuals claiming access to exam content and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials,” NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola said.

The 2024 exam sparked major concerns after an unusually high number of candidates secured a perfect 720 score. While the NTA denied any paper leak, police in multiple states arrested individuals in connection with impersonation and cheating. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh, also known as Sanjeev Mukhiya, from Patna. Singh, who was working as a technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the NEET (UG) 2024 paper leak.

The new reporting platform allows individuals to submit details about unauthorized websites or social media pages claiming access to NEET (UG) 2025 papers, people claiming to have exam content, and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials. Users can describe the incident, mention the location and time, and upload supporting evidence through the portal.

The agency said the initiative is in line with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which introduces strict penalties for those involved in unfair practices.

The reporting facility will remain active until 5:00 PM IST on May 4, 2025, through NTA and NEET websites.