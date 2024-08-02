NTA to conduct UGC-NET from Aug 21 to Sept 4

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) from August 21 to September 4 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held on June 18 but cancelled a day later due to allegations of paper leaks. The exam was held on June 18 but cancelled a day later due to allegations of paper leaks. (X)

The notification regarding the allocation of exam centres will be posted on the NTA website 10 days before the exam. The exam was conducted on June 18 in pen and paper format, split into two shifts.

On June 19, the Union education ministry said the UGC-NET was cancelled based on inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics suggesting a compromise in the examination’s integrity. “To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process...a fresh examination shall be conducted,” said the ministry. The matter was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an investigation.

The Supreme Court last month declined to entertain a plea challenging the government’s decision to cancel the UGC-NET.

The exam is held biannually for a Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as an assistant professors, and admissions to PhD programmes. The UGC-NET consists of two papers, both objective-type, multiple-choice questions, with no break between them.