Nukes must be off the table, says India amid Russia drills

India on Wednesday said no side should resort to the nuclear option amid the ongoing eight-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and a solution has to be found through dialogue and diplomacy, even as Moscow once again flagged concerns about the possibility of Kyiv resorting to the use of a “dirty bomb”, and Russian President Vladimir Putin watched his country’s first nuclear drill since it invaded Ukraine.

In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of using nuclear or radiological weapons went against the “basic tenets of humanity.” The Indian message is that neither Russia nor the nuclear-armed western countries backing Ukraine should go for the nuclear option, people familiar with the matter said.

Shoigu flagged his country’s concerns about the possibility of Ukraine resorting to the use of a “dirty bomb.” He briefed Singh on the evolving Ukraine situation and articulated Russia’s concerns about possible provocations by Kyiv through the use of a ‘dirty bomb’ (a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive material), the statement said.

The Russian defence minister’s phone call was the latest in a series of conversations he has had with his other global counterparts over the week, notably in the US, France and Turkey, to highlight the possible use of a dirty bomb by Ukraine, an accusation that has been rejected by Ukraine. Western countries have dismissed Russia's unsubstantiated allegations over the past weeks and warned it against nuclear weapon use. Ukraine has responded by claiming that Russia’s allegation may well be an indication that it is preparing to launch such a strike itself.

Russia’s annual nuclear drill, carried out on Wednesday, involved the launch of several cruise and ballistic missiles.

Wednesday’s phone call with Singh was arranged following a Russian request, officials familiar with the matter said. Shoigu logged a similar call on Wednesday to his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

Singh reiterated India’s position on the need to “pursue dialogue and diplomacy” for an early resolution of the lingering conflict, the ministry said.

“Both Ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Defence minister Shoigu briefed the Raksha Mantri on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb,’” the statement said. Both ministers agreed to remain in touch, it added.

India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russia’s Putin at a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan on September 16 that “today’s era is not of war” and nudged him to end the war in Ukraine in view of the concerns of developing countries over food and fuel security.

In a phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 4, PM Modi reiterated his call for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. Modi said there can be “no military solution” and expressed India’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts.

India is closely tracking the developments in Ukraine not only for lessons to be drawn from the conflict but also because a long war could impact its military preparedness.