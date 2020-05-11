Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 07:20 IST

The number of patients turning critical due to the coronavirus disease Covid-19 has halved, the Union health ministry has said.

According to Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, which is quoting data from the health ministry, only five per cent of Covid-19 patients turn critical.

Till last week, 9.2 per cent Covid-19 patients admitted to a hospital were in a critical condition, according to health ministry. Out of these, 4.8 per cent were in the intensive care (ICU), 3.3 per cent required oxygen support and 1.1 per cent were on the ventilator. But the condition improved this week.

The latest figures show that only 4.67 per cent patients are in a serious condition. Out of these, 2.41 per cent are in ICU, 1.88 per cent people need oxyge support and only 0.38 per cent are on ventilator. This shows that the number of critical patients has halved.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that no Covid-19 case has been reported in 10 states and union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to health ministry data, 1,736 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours - the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.

India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for Covid-19, he said.

The number of people who have so far recovered after contracting Covid-19 in the country crossed 20,000 on Sunday, with a recuperating rate of 31.2 per cent, or about one in every three patients, even as the number of infections of Sars-CoV-2 crossed 67,000.

Of the states that have reported more than 1,000 cases, the highest recovery rate is in Telangana, where 62.8% of the patients are now Covid-19-free. This is followed by Rajasthan, where over 58% of those who were infected have recovered, and Andhra Pradesh, where almost 46.7% have recovered.