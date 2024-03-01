Number Theory: A look at the complexity of India's politics, in 3 charts

Two back to back victories of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, have generated a lot of debate on the state of politics, even democracy in India. While some commentators, who are critical of the BJP and its politics, claim that democracy has suffered an erosion under the Modi government, the BJP has countered such claims by saying that democracy is robust in India and the people have no trust in the opposition. Findings of a survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre on representative democracy in 24 countries -- its findings were released on February 28 -- show that the reality could be slightly different from what both sides claim. In fact, the results suggest that India is an outlier when it comes to political views on various questions related to representative democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP's victory in the 2019 general elections.(AP Photo)