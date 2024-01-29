Number Theory: How little snowfall has India received this January?

Anecdotal accounts suggest that India’s hills and mountains have not received as much snow this winter as they did in the past despite the spell of snowfall late last week. While snowfall data is not available from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its rainfall statistics suggest that this could be the case.

A glimpse of the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayas in J&K's Bandipora on January 27.(ANI Photo)