Number Theory: Northern hills, central India beat forecasts in cool April surprise

At the beginning of this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast warmer than normal maximum temperatures for almost the entire country for April. However, an HT analysis of IMD’s gridded data shows that at least a third of India’s area has beaten that forecast so far. This includes central India, where the probability of warmer than normal maximums was high. To be sure, this does not necessarily mean the month so far was pleasant. Here are four charts that explain these trends:

Girls cooling off in Thane as mercury dipped by five degrees Celsius after two days of scorching heat in Mumbai area (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)