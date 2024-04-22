 Number Theory: Northern hills, central India beat forecasts in cool April surprise | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi
Number Theory: Northern hills, central India beat forecasts in cool April surprise

ByAbhishek Jha
Apr 22, 2024 09:55 AM IST

While cooling compared to normal is welcome in a warming climate, this does not mean that the month necessarily felt pleasant to all places.

At the beginning of this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast warmer than normal maximum temperatures for almost the entire country for April. However, an HT analysis of IMD’s gridded data shows that at least a third of India’s area has beaten that forecast so far. This includes central India, where the probability of warmer than normal maximums was high. To be sure, this does not necessarily mean the month so far was pleasant. Here are four charts that explain these trends:

Girls cooling off in Thane as mercury dipped by five degrees Celsius after two days of scorching heat in Mumbai area (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

