The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20 while Jharkhand will have polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. The results of the elections in both states will be declared on November 23. Here are four charts that describe the electoral contests in these states.

