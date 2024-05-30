Number Theory: What’s at stake in the sixth phase of voting?

Fifty-eight parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across eight states and UTs will vote in the penultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today. This will conclude polling in 486 of India’s 543 PCs. The 486 number includes Surat, where no voting took place, but an MP was elected unopposed. Voting will conclude today in the state of Haryana and UTs of Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, taking the total number of such states and UTs to 28. Among the eight states where polling will conclude only in the last phase, six will finish polling in at least 70% of their PCs after today. Here are four charts that put today’s polls in context.

A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Loksabha Elections at a polling station at Jaffrabad in New Delhi(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)