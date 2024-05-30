 Number Theory: What’s at stake in the sixth phase of voting? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: What’s at stake in the sixth phase of voting?

ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
May 30, 2024 07:10 PM IST

.

Fifty-eight parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across eight states and UTs will vote in the penultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today. This will conclude polling in 486 of India’s 543 PCs. The 486 number includes Surat, where no voting took place, but an MP was elected unopposed. Voting will conclude today in the state of Haryana and UTs of Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, taking the total number of such states and UTs to 28. Among the eight states where polling will conclude only in the last phase, six will finish polling in at least 70% of their PCs after today. Here are four charts that put today’s polls in context.

A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Loksabha Elections at a polling station at Jaffrabad in New Delhi(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Loksabha Elections at a polling station at Jaffrabad in New Delhi(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

News / India News / Number Theory: What’s at stake in the sixth phase of voting?
