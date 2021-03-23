IND USA
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
Nurse tests positive for covid over a month after getting both vaccine doses

Experts said fully vaccinated people getting infected is not surprising, particularly since now vaccine is 100% effective.
By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:46 AM IST

A nurse at the Delhi government-run Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 over a month after she received two doses of the vaccine against the viral infection, something experts said was not unusual. The woman said she got tested at the hospital on Monday afternoon after she started sweating and experiencing severe body aches.

Experts said fully vaccinated people getting infected is not surprising, particularly since now vaccine is 100% effective. But a coronavirus vaccine is still expected to offer 100% protection against severe illness.

“Around 12.50pm Monday, I started getting severe body aches and also started sweating profusely. So, I got tested at the hospital itself and found out that I have the infection,” said Wadhwa.

“Efficacy of none of the vaccines, whether for Covid-19 or for other infections such as the flu is 100%,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department of pulmonology, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

An undated photo of DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley.(PTI)
An undated photo of DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley.(PTI)
india news

NIA says Mehbooba Mufti key player in terror funding case

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:25 AM IST
In its charge sheet, filed in a Jammu special court, the agency alleged that Parra, a close aide of J&K former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, was a crucial player in sustaining the “political-separatist-terrorist” nexus, apart from financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
Singh is likely to be represented in the top court by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. The petition is still to get a date of hearing in the top court.(File photo)
Singh is likely to be represented in the top court by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. The petition is still to get a date of hearing in the top court.(File photo)
india news

Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Singh submitted that he was being made a “scapegoat to divert attention” in the Antilla case, highlighting that while there were vertically five officers between him and Vaze, Deshmukh was the one meeting Vaze at his residence.
A vehicle stuck in mud slush on the Larji-Sainj highway following heavy rainfall, near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, Monday, March 22. (PTI)
A vehicle stuck in mud slush on the Larji-Sainj highway following heavy rainfall, near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, Monday, March 22. (PTI)
india news

Widespread rain likely over NW India today; maximum temps to rise from Friday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Two cyclonic circulations have developed-- one over southeast Madhya Pradesh and another over coastal Karnataka in lower levels. Under the influence of these circulations, widespread rain is likely over most parts of central, west India and south peninsular India during the next three days
Students walk during a heavy dust storm at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Students walk during a heavy dust storm at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Mercury drops as parts of city get light rain; showers likely today too: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:06 AM IST
“More clouds are moving over the region. Though Delhi is not expected to receive any intense rainfall, it will be largely cloudy with light rains in some parts,” a senior Met official said on Monday.
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV)
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV)
india news

Contentious bill on Delhi clears Lok Sabha after heated debate

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said by passing the Bill, the BJP has cheated the people and termed it an insult to the people of Delhi.
Among the main measures to improve the buying experience is a rule that will need any liquor vend in the city to be at least 500 square feet in size.(File photo)
Among the main measures to improve the buying experience is a rule that will need any liquor vend in the city to be at least 500 square feet in size.(File photo)
india news

Ease of purchase: Better experience for buyers ahead in Delhi's liquor policy

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The Delhi government announced details of an overhaul of its liquor policy, which was approved by the chief minister. The new rules will now be drafted and sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
A woman walks past a wall mural depicting a frontline worker wearing a face mask, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
A woman walks past a wall mural depicting a frontline worker wearing a face mask, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

LIVE: Germany reverses re-opening plans as Covid-19 infection rate rises

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India.
The DCP said during investigation, it was established that Bhartiya is the key accused who is running the ponzi scheme and he is also the beneficiary of the money duped from people(Getty Images)
The DCP said during investigation, it was established that Bhartiya is the key accused who is running the ponzi scheme and he is also the beneficiary of the money duped from people(Getty Images)
india news

Man held for floating ponzi scheme, duping over 500 of 8 lakh in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Police have identified the arrested man as Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya.
Eish Singhal, the Delhi Police spokesperson, said a slew of efforts in a planned manner helped the police carry out the large number of trace and rescues of missing children.(File Photo. Representative image)
Eish Singhal, the Delhi Police spokesperson, said a slew of efforts in a planned manner helped the police carry out the large number of trace and rescues of missing children.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

Three men arrested, juvenile apprehended for series of crimes in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:21 AM IST
A 12-year-old had sustained a bullet injury in his arm when he along and his father and seven to eight labourers tried to nab the robbers who had snatched the mobile phone of the driver of a goods vehicle in Shalimar Bagh village.
Garhwali thali.(Laxman Rawat/HT Photo)
Garhwali thali.(Laxman Rawat/HT Photo)
india news

SDMC clears plan to provide a plateful of food for 15, 40 kiosks to be set up

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The SDMC had in 2018-19 implemented the step on a pilot basis by opening five kiosks but the project was put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on the ban of government liquor shops, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on the ban of government liquor shops, in New Delhi on Sunday.
india news

Liquor policy: Govt divides Delhi into 32 ‘zones’ to streamline excise earnings

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Delhi currently has 849 liquor shops. These, however, are not equally distributed, which Sisodia said has proved to be an obstacle to the revenue Delhi earns through liquor trade.
Now, Delhi can have microbreweries on a par with neighbouring Gurgaon. (Parveen Kumar/HT File)
Now, Delhi can have microbreweries on a par with neighbouring Gurgaon. (Parveen Kumar/HT File)
india news

Microbreweries likely to be allowed take-away and supply to bars

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:07 AM IST
The recommendations were cleared by the Delhi cabinet. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that the excise department will start drafting the new Delhi Excise Policy, 2021 on the basis of the GoM report.
According to the plea by Faizan’s mother, through advocate Soutik Banerjee, the police had illegally detained her son and denied him critical health care as a result of which he succumbed to injuries on February 26.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
According to the plea by Faizan’s mother, through advocate Soutik Banerjee, the police had illegally detained her son and denied him critical health care as a result of which he succumbed to injuries on February 26.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
india news

Riots: CCTVs were not working in station where beaten man was detained, HC told

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:59 AM IST
In an affidavit filed before justice Yogesh Khanna, through advocate Amit Mahajan, the city police said the CCTV cameras were not working owing to technical reasons and no tampering was noticed by the technician who had come to repair them.
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2021 Hindu devotees attend evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi Snan (grand bath) on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2021 Hindu devotees attend evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi Snan (grand bath) on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar. (AFP)
india news

Not enough checks at Kumbh mela as concerns of Covid-19 spread mount

By Sandeep Rawat, Kalyan Das, Haridwar/dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The health department has decided to increase the number of tests during Mahakumbh mela which is scheduled to start from April 1.
