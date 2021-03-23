Nurse tests positive for covid over a month after getting both vaccine doses
A nurse at the Delhi government-run Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 over a month after she received two doses of the vaccine against the viral infection, something experts said was not unusual. The woman said she got tested at the hospital on Monday afternoon after she started sweating and experiencing severe body aches.
Experts said fully vaccinated people getting infected is not surprising, particularly since now vaccine is 100% effective. But a coronavirus vaccine is still expected to offer 100% protection against severe illness.
“Around 12.50pm Monday, I started getting severe body aches and also started sweating profusely. So, I got tested at the hospital itself and found out that I have the infection,” said Wadhwa.
“Efficacy of none of the vaccines, whether for Covid-19 or for other infections such as the flu is 100%,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department of pulmonology, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
NIA says Mehbooba Mufti key player in terror funding case
Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh
Widespread rain likely over NW India today; maximum temps to rise from Friday
Mercury drops as parts of city get light rain; showers likely today too: IMD
Contentious bill on Delhi clears Lok Sabha after heated debate
Nurse tests positive for covid over a month after getting both vaccine doses
Ease of purchase: Better experience for buyers ahead in Delhi's liquor policy
LIVE: Germany reverses re-opening plans as Covid-19 infection rate rises
- The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India.